Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 194.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 712,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470,770 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTOS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.23.

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Rich acquired 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

