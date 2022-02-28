Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $182,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

FREE opened at $9.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.07 million, a P/E ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 0.44. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

