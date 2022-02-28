Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $6.56 Million in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 561,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the third quarter worth $184,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the third quarter worth $216,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $247,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkillSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SKIL opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. SkillSoft Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SkillSoft (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.