Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 321,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,484,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,711,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 186,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,665.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $268,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 900,047 shares of company stock worth $12,606,235 and have sold 60,000 shares worth $859,000.

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

