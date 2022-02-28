Gildan Activewear Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GIL. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.22.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$49.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of C$9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$35.96 and a 1 year high of C$55.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 14.42%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

