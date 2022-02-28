Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a C$51.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.22.

TSE GIL opened at C$49.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$35.96 and a twelve month high of C$55.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

