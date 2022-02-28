Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global-e Online Ltd. provides platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. Global-e Online Ltd. is based in PETAH-TIKVA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLBE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.78.

Shares of GLBE opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

