Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 18,646 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $166.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.05. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $14.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

