Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 876 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RRGB stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on RRGB. Raymond James decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

