Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 115,225 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,068 shares of company stock worth $171,331. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IEA stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $515.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile (Get Rating)

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.