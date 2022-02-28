Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Shyft Group worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after buying an additional 55,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,995,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 137,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $41.12 on Monday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.49.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

