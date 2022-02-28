Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,985 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,119 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRC opened at $17.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $456.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

