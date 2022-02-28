Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRVB opened at $6.52 on Monday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.74.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

