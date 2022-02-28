GoNetwork Trading Down 42.4% This Week (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $164,693.76 and approximately $325.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,770.83 or 0.99892930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00072016 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00022328 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002206 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00281524 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

