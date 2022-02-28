Gordon Haskett Downgrades Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to Hold

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.48.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK stock opened at $87.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.