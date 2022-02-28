Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Upgraded to Buy at DBS Vickers

Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Great Eagle stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. Great Eagle has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

Great Eagle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

