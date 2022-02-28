Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Upgraded to Buy at DBS Vickers

Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Great Eagle stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. Great Eagle has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.
Great Eagle Company Profile (Get Rating)
