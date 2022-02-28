GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 487,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,884 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $10.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

