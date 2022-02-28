Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $58.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.80 million to $58.73 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $30.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $203.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.50 million to $203.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $253.52 million, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $263.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

GDYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

GDYN traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. 2,500,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,093. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.81 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.