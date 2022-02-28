Gridcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.04 Million (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Gridcoin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $799.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Gridcoin
Gridcoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 433,899,909 coins and its circulating supply is 403,246,877 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars.
