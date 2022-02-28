Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $774.46 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) will report sales of $774.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $773.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $775.89 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $806.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

GO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

GO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.02. 22,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,200. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.