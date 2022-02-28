GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is a SaaS company which offers a cloud-based suite of solutions primarily for North American state and local governments. GTY Technology Holdings Inc., formerly known as GTY Govtech Inc., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

GTYH stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $263.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.30. GTY Technology has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

In related news, CEO Tj Parass acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $28,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 466.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GTY Technology (Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries. Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions.

