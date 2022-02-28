Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 3,208 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth $1,080,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 101,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth $592,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDW stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

