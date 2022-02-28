Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 17.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 353,061 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth $148,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 14.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PSEC opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

