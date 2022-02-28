Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,094 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $43,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSBD stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $20.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

