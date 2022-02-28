Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,876 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 322.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $33.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

