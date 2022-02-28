Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 965 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -760.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

