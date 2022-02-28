Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,027 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth about $177,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TOWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.
TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.
