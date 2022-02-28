Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 80,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 758,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 191,768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on TVTX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

TVTX opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

