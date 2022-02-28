Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 357.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for about 0.6% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $166.56 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.14 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.02.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.