Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,926 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,065,000 after acquiring an additional 660,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after acquiring an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $52.98 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

