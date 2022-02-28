Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 458.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,632,000 after purchasing an additional 214,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after purchasing an additional 190,378 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,422,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,778,000 after buying an additional 116,124 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,008,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TDY opened at $428.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.40. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $354.17 and a 52 week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.