Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,893 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,638,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,136,000 after acquiring an additional 458,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

MTCH opened at $113.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.57. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

