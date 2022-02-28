Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 8,973 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Medtronic by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $105.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.31 and its 200 day moving average is $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

