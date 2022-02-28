Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $3.50 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 0.7% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ICE opened at $128.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

