Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 78,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

