Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 79,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $50.76 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $54.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

