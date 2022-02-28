Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $69.89 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

