Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 558,041 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,041 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 174,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 91.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 229,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 110,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 485.7% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

