Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Harbour Energy to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

Shares of LON:HBR opened at GBX 378.60 ($5.15) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 362.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 366.26. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 284 ($3.86) and a one year high of GBX 454 ($6.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

