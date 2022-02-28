Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) vs. Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) Head-To-Head Review

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic 2.61% 4.99% 2.10% Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Harmonic and Airspan Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $507.15 million 1.88 $13.25 million $0.11 84.64 Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Harmonic has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Harmonic and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 1 3 1 3.00 Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmonic currently has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 35.34%. Given Harmonic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Harmonic is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Harmonic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Harmonic has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harmonic beats Airspan Networks on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harmonic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies. The Cable Access segment offers solutions to cable operators. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

