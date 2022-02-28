Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro stock opened at $96.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.