Haven Protocol Price Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $57.82 million and $448,566.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00005487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,127.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.83 or 0.06758600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.80 or 0.00261548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.02 or 0.00772162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00013969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00069990 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.76 or 0.00398267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00204480 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,433,335 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.