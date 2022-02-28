Hayward (HAYW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Hayward to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HAYW stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $280,226.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,772,509 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,567.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hayward by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hayward by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

