Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of HAYW stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 13,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,226. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hayward has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,772,509 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,567 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

