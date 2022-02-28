HC Wainwright Trims Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Target Price to $96.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.30.

AGIO stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $94,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $194,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

