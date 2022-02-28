Head to Head Analysis: Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) & Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Ashland Global shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ashland Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ashland Global and Perimeter Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashland Global 0 3 6 0 2.67 Perimeter Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ashland Global currently has a consensus price target of $118.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.99%. Given Ashland Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ashland Global is more favorable than Perimeter Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashland Global and Perimeter Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashland Global $2.11 billion 2.50 $220.00 million $3.50 26.52 Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ashland Global has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Ashland Global and Perimeter Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashland Global 9.07% 8.92% 3.97% Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ashland Global beats Perimeter Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashland Global (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents. The Life Sciences segment comprises pharmaceuticals, nutrition, nutraceuticals, agricultural chemicals, advanced materials and fine chemicals. The Personal Care & Household segment comprises biofunctionals, preservatives, skin care, sun care, oral care, hair care and household. The Specialty Additives segment comprises rheology- and performance-enhancing additives serving the coatings, construction, energy, automotive and various industrial markets. The Intermediates and Solvents segment comprises the production of 1,4 butanediol (BDO) and related derivatives, including n-methylpyrrolidone. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington. DE.

About Perimeter Solutions (Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions is a manufacturer of firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Fire Safety business includes formulation and manufacturing of fire management products along with services and pre-treatment solutions for managing wildland, military, industrial and municipal fires. The Oil Additives business produces phosphorous pentasulfide utilized in the preparation of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate based lubricant additives. Perimeter Solutions is based in ST. LOUIS.

