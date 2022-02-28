Head-To-Head Analysis: PVH (NYSE:PVH) & Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PVH and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVH 5.72% 10.13% 3.88% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

99.6% of PVH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PVH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PVH and Cenntro Electric Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PVH 0 6 9 0 2.60 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PVH presently has a consensus target price of $129.57, indicating a potential upside of 32.35%. Given PVH’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PVH is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Risk & Volatility

PVH has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PVH and Cenntro Electric Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PVH $7.13 billion 0.96 -$1.14 billion $6.97 14.05 Cenntro Electric Group $52.49 million 1.66 -$44.82 million N/A N/A

Cenntro Electric Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PVH.

Summary

PVH beats Cenntro Electric Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. The Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segment operates in North America; and Europe, Asia, and Brazil respectively. It sells its products under the brand names CALVIN KLEIN 205 W39 NYC, CK Calvin Klein, and CALVIN KLEIN. The Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segment wholesales in North America; and Europe and China respectively. It consists of Tommy Hilfiger, Hilfiger Denim, Hilfiger Collection, and Tommy Hilfiger Tailored brands. The Heritage Brands Wholesale segment markets its products to department, chain, and specialty stores, digital commerce sites operated by select wholesale partners and pure play digital commerce retailers in North America. The Heritage Brands Retail segment manages retail stores, primarily located in outlet cen

About Cenntro Electric Group (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Its business model allows the firm to design, manufacture, assemble, homologate and sell ECVs to third parties for distribution and service to end-users and also distribute manufactured vehicle kits, which are then assembled, homologated, sold and serviced by third parties in their respective markets. The firm operates through the following brands: Cenntro, Metro, Neibor, Logistar, and Terramak. The company was founded on May 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

