Head-To-Head Review: Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) versus Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) and Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

This table compares Great Elm Group and Engagesmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $60.85 million 0.87 -$8.08 million ($0.32) -6.03 Engagesmart $216.28 million 16.01 -$8.97 million N/A N/A

Great Elm Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Engagesmart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Engagesmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and Engagesmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -13.00% -15.25% -5.10% Engagesmart N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Elm Group and Engagesmart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Engagesmart 0 2 7 1 2.90

Engagesmart has a consensus target price of $33.06, suggesting a potential upside of 54.39%. Given Engagesmart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Engagesmart is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Summary

Engagesmart beats Great Elm Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Engagesmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

EngageSmart Inc. is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving. EngageSmart Inc. is based in BRAINTREE, Mass.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.