Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,399,750 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,326,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,704,000 after buying an additional 809,931 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HR traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 572,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 268.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

