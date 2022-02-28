Hegic Reaches Market Cap of $24.51 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hegic has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $24.51 million and $3.27 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00109698 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.